'The Undoing' already has a release date on HBO

There will be six chapters in which we can enjoy the duo that will form Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in the new HBO limited series 'The Undoing'. And they promise to make us all suspect.

Directed by the Oscar winner Susanne Bier ('Blind') and created by David E. Kelley ('Big Little Lies') fiction is based on the Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel You already knew it. In this series, which already has a release date, the next will arrive in Spain May 11, we will follow the lives of Fraser, Grace and Jonathan (Kidman and Hugh Grant), who supposedly live in a perfect world until an event opens a chasm in their fairy tale: a death makes them suspects. Abandoned and horrified by the consequences of not following her own advice, Grace – a successful psychologist – must dismantle a wealthy life and create, from scratch, a new existence for her son, an early artist (Noah Jupe), and her family.

A first teaser the touch already advanced thriller that will not be missing in a series that seeks to repeat the success of 'Big Little Lies'. Now, a new advance has been launched, which you have hanging on these lines, again emphasizes that nothing is what it seems.

They complete the cast of 'The Undoing' Edgar Ramirez ("American Crime Story: The Murder of Gianni Versace") as Detective Joe Mendoza; Ismael Cruz Cordova ("Berlin Station") as Fernando Alves; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves; Lily Rabe ("American Horror Story") as Sylvia Steinetz; Noma Dumezweni ("Black Earth Rising") as Haley Fitzgerald; Noah Jupe ("Honey Boy" and "A Quiet Place 2") as Henry Fraser, the artist son of Jonathan and Grace; Sofie Gråbøl ("Fortitude") as Catherine Stamper; and Donald Sutherland ("Citizen X") as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace's father, a retired financier and caring grandfather who has the task of protecting his family when horrible revelations come to light.

'The Undoing' premieres on HBO Spain on March 11 and will have 6 episodes.