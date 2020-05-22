The Undertaker confesses: "If it were up to me I would have continued the Streak"

Share it:

At WrestleMania 30, in 2014, the Streak of The Undertaker, defeated by Brock Lesnar. Fans and wrestlers have since debated several times about choosing, right or wrong, to stop Taker’s undefeated streak, and he has discussed the issue several times over the course of several interviews.

During an interview with Pardon My Take, The Undertaker admitted that if it had been for him the Streak would continue:”Selfishly, I would have liked to have reached 25 or 26-0, but business is business, sometimes you’re up and other times you’re down. After the match I honestly wasn’t worried about losing, but because I didn’t remember anything, I didn’t remember not even how it happened. For a while, my head hurt, and I didn’t remember anything. Anyway, all in all I think Vince McMahon and I made the right decision, but above all we chose the right opponent to make her stop ” said The Deadman.

The clash with Brock Lesnar, in The Undertaker’s plans, it should have happened sometime before: “I thought there was some sort of discussion between him and Vince. At the time Brock was so exciting in the world of MMA, so obviously … I was in the mood ‘Do you know what? Why not try it’. Then in essence it was me to say ‘Okay, you’ve left our world, I’m about to enter your world and I’ll call you.’ This was obviously a tremendous media storm. “.

