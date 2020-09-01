The Underclass: the Netflix teen drama reminiscent of Japanese shojo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The advent of Netflix, with its widespread and globalized coverage, had the great merit of making foreign productions much more usable, otherwise destined not to have a market outside the country of origin. But the real added value is represented by the comparison between the local public and cultures different from the Western one. In this regard, it is interesting to analyze one of the Netflix releases of August, which comes directly from Thailand. The Underclass is indeed a teen drama that there it gives the opportunity to open a window on the Thai socio-cultural context and who knows that behind this Netflix original production there is a hidden treasure.

A too competitive school

Prapang is a teenager who goes to an all-girl school. Her institute stands out for being the best in the country and the most deserving students are destined for sure professional successes. To achieve this Pang’s school is divided into six merit classes, from F, the worst, to A, the best, according to a system of points, regulated through an app. To encourage profit, the pupils belonging to the most deserving classes are facilitated in their life within the Institute.

This division has also created competition, but above all discrimination against female students of the less deserving classes. Pang is part of the elite, but copying a task it is punished with downgrading to the lowest category, the F, much to her and her friends’ shame, who thus begin to snub her. At first Pang finds it difficult to integrate into his new class, due to his presumptuous and supposed superiority, but in class F there is a revolutionary group, called Black Sheep, who try in every way to prove that the methods adopted by the school they are wrong. The Vice Principal is aware of this and gives his niece Tam, a student in Class A, the assignment of track down this handful of dissidents. The girl takes advantage of Pang’s presence in class F to find out more about the elusive group.

More shojo than teen drama

Despite the definition of tee drama, in The Underclass, from the very first sequences, there is an air of shojo manga. Both the settings, the atmospheres, as well as the attitudes, are typical of Japanese romantic comics and anime. Even in the interpersonal dynamics between the sexes there is that characteristic embarrassment and that peculiar shame which the pages of the shojo are full of. This differentiates The Underclass from Western productions for teenagers.

Everything is much more whispered. Beyond this, however, we find ourselves faced with a production that he wants to deepen the joys, anxieties and pains of young Thais. In this sense, a substratum of social denunciation is also revealed, in a context in which competition is too stressful for young women who, in order not to compromise their future, are ready for all sorts of cruelty towards their opponents. The action of Pang that begins the story, her willingness to copy the task, despite being one of the most studious, is indicative of the level of anguish felt by these girls, in search of social affirmation and family affection.

With Apollo ‘s out of the dionisiaco

Also in The Underclass, as in other series coming of age, the supporting social structure is based on the need to ensure a secure future, within appropriate borders, and on the desire to pursue one’s dreams. Class A is the symbol of the first aptitude, F, of the second. Pang is in the middle, to decide whether to rely on parental advice and walk the path of so-called “righteousness”, or to indulge in a life of less academic desires and aspirations.

Ma the protagonist’s situation is even more precarious since her sister, on a break with her parents, dropped out of school to pursue a less secure career, leaving Pang with the burden of keeping up the family name. These are the pressures that have led her to copy the task, but above all to curb her impulse to pursue the freer, more rewarding and, ultimately, more individualistic lifestyle than girls in the F class.

Gestures and words

Another distinctive element for The Underclass is the acting, very different from the Western one, as is the setting of Eastern acting art in general. The protagonists of the Thai series have an accentuated gesture, sometimes to the extent of the grotesque.

Their expressiveness is therefore penalized, as are the dialogues, which prefer to dwell on clichés and sometimes more than high-sounding that act as a pejorative corollary to a production that, unfortunately, does not shine for originality of plot or development of the story.