The unconditional of Luis Miguel? Michelle Salas reveals what she likes most about her dad

Michelle Rooms He has always kept his life private, from the obvious fame of his father, Luis Miguel, and his maternal family.

However, from time to time he reveals some details of your life, such as his recent boyfriend, with whom he was seen in U.S and what he likes most about his dad.

The young woman made the popular video in Youtube, 100 questions in five minutes, in which her followers sent their doubts and she answered them as quickly as possible.

During the recording, which was published by HELLO! 4u, someone asked him: "What do you like most about your dad?", to which she replied:

His charisma and his eyes. "

He also had to choose between two musical successes of Luis Miguel and chose The unconditional on I don't know you

It should be remembered that Sun He wasn't very present in Michelle's life, however, the young woman’s mother, Stephanie Rooms, said the singer had secret meetings with his daughter, until she turned six.

The distancing was so much that he never gave his daughter's last name and in 1989 lto denied on the show that Verónica Castro was driving.

It was until 2005, when I was 16, Michelle herself broke the silence and confirmed that she was Luis Miguel's daughter. Three years later they both met and the relationship began to improve, supposedly with the influence of the singer's then wife, Aracely Arambula.

However, with the premiere of Luis Miguel: The Series the relationship between father and daughter again fractured, since Stephanie is portrayed in a bad way.

Maybe that's why, in another video question Michelle Rooms says he would spend the last day of his life with his mother and not with Sun.

(Video posted on YouTube on December 22, 2019 by HELLO! 4u)

