The Umbrella Academy, what to expect from Number Five and Diego in season 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Interviewed by Comicbook.com in view of the imminent arrival of the second season of The Umbrella Academy, Aidan Gallagher & David Castañeda have anticipated some details on the role of Number Five and Diego in the new episodes of the Netflix series.

"I think they are both very motivated and passionate about their job, and they don't really let anything get in the way" explained Castañeda, who will share much more time on the screen with Gallagher compared to the previous season. "Even if Diego were wrong, he would still find a way to be right. When you combine these two mentalities you give life to something fun to see."

Gallagher added: "It was fantastic. It is a lot of fun to play Number Five and have Diego as a brother. They are motivated and determined characters, and while Cinque is not such a pleasant person, Diego compensates for both. So there is a nice contrast between the two, a certain balance. It's great every time they share the scene. "

Composed of 10 episodes, the second season of the series will be available starting from this Friday, July 31. For other insights, here you can find our first impressions of The Umbrella Academy 2.

In the meantime, we refer you to everything you need to know about The Umbrella Academy 2 in view of the arrival on Netflix. What do you expect from the new episodes? Let us know in the comments.