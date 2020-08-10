The Umbrella Academy, what are the showrunner's plans for season 3?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although Netflix has not yet renewed The Umbrella Academy for a third season, Steve Blackman would already be working to write the new episodes of the beloved series based on the comics of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

As the screenwriter himself revealed in a recent interview, the most dysfunctional family there is would now be ready to face a new challenge that would force them to join forces for the good of the world.

"To the world they are terrible as a family. These guys don't make it right, both in the relationships between them and as superheroes. But I think slowly things will improve a bit and hopefully during the third season, if ever there is, they will be able to do something good ".

The showrunner then added: "They are all growing. As we move forward, it is obvious that their powers develop further as well. They are learning new things. They were raised by a very particular dad up to a point, but then it all fell apart before their training could be considered over. They may even find out in the future that their powers are stronger when they are together".

It is clear to everyone that The Umbrella Academy 3 will have to take special care of Ben as he is no longer a ghost and you no longer have to use Klaus to communicate with his brothers. As Blackman pointed out, the series to date has taken place in just 20 days despite the young boys having visited all facets of time. Many are therefore the questions left unresolved in The Umbrella Academy 2 that hopefully can be clarified in the next season.