The Umbrella Academy, the cautious showrunner: 'We haven't renewed yet'

Fans of the Netflix series have already made the call with the disappointments: the shows canceled from the platform are now quite a lot (balanced by others saved in extremis, see Lucifer) and not even the series at the height of success as The Umbrella Academy they can feel completely safe.

Except for incredibly profitable cases at Stranger Things, in fact, Netflix has never had too many problems closing series like Call me Anna when fans would have liked to follow a few more seasons: the production philosophy is to avoid squeeze the product to the core, risking noticeable quality drops.

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman knows this well, who despite the devastating success of his creature avoids over-unbuttoning his future: "The Umbrella Academy has not yet been renewed for a third season, therefore we have not yet made plans for the continuation; but anyway we hope to see Lila once again"explained Blackman.

Considering the cliffhanger with which this second season ends, however, it is really difficult to think that Netflix so decide to abandon the series. In the meantime, let's see what makes the second season of The Umbrella Academy better than the first; here, however, what we think of the return of a character in The Umbrella Academy.