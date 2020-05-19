The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 will premiere in July

Share it:

The Umbrella Academy will return to Netflix with its second season on July 31, 2020, worldwide, as announced by the video on demand platform with a video that recreates the dance scene of the first season, but from the strictest social isolation.

The Umbrella Academy is an adaptation of the self-titled Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comics about a dysfunctional family of superheroes who come together to solve the mystery of their father’s death and, incidentally, the threat of the apocalypse.

The first season was a success for Netflix since more than 45 million viewers watched the series according to data from the platform, which served to order a second season of which we have seen little to date, beyond a series of colorful posters:

If you have never seen The Umbrella Academy, we will briefly tell you who these characters are. And if you need reasons to see it, we tell you 7 reasons why you should get under its umbrella.