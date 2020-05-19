Entertainment

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 will premiere in July

May 19, 2020
Lisa Durant
The Umbrella Academy will return to Netflix with its second season on July 31, 2020, worldwide, as announced by the video on demand platform with a video that recreates the dance scene of the first season, but from the strictest social isolation.

The Umbrella Academy is an adaptation of the self-titled Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comics about a dysfunctional family of superheroes who come together to solve the mystery of their father’s death and, incidentally, the threat of the apocalypse.

The first season was a success for Netflix since more than 45 million viewers watched the series according to data from the platform, which served to order a second season of which we have seen little to date, beyond a series of colorful posters:

If you have never seen The Umbrella Academy, we will briefly tell you who these characters are. And if you need reasons to see it, we tell you 7 reasons why you should get under its umbrella.

