The Umbrella Academy premieres posters of its second season

Finally we begin to see movement in the face of the second season of the series The Umbrella Academy, an adaptation of these particular comic superheroes that caused a sensation among the users of the platform.

A total of six posters have been published showing each character's eyes and the color that characterizes them. Those who have seen the first season will know how to identify each one with ease.

In a tweet price at the publication of these posters, Netflix published a message that could be read "Is this time travel? It is being a disaster. The Umbrella Academy cast will be back in season 2".

The first season was published on February 15, 2019 and it is a matter of time that we know the date on which the new episodes will arrive on the platform. Filming ended sometime in November 2019, when actors Justin H. Min and David Castañeda posted on their Instagram profiles that they had finished.

These posters ask us at what time of time these young people are now born who were born with super powers by some strange phenomenon and who were adopted by Reginald Hargreeves to be trained.

In the first season we saw Number 5 trying to stop an apocalypse that finally ended up taking place when Number 7 blew up the moon, getting many fragments to fall on the earth. After this event, Number 5 uses its powers to take the entire team to another place in time and that is where this new season will begin, beginning to solve the mystery with which the previous one was closed.

Netflix does not usually promote its series very far from the premiere, for this reason we must be a few weeks before the characters return to our screens. We may see them between the premieres of March.