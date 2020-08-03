The Umbrella Academy may have spin-offs, but on one condition

Share it:

Still waiting for an official renewal for season 3, The Umbrella Academy it could also generate gods spin-offs dedicated to individual protagonists. Or at least that's what Steve Blackman, creator and showrunner of the Netflix series based on the comics of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá thinks.

"I think Klaus and Ben, or Klaus and Diego – or any of them, as far as I'm concerned – would be wonderful protagonists for spin-offs" Blackman said in a recent interview with Digital Spy, which was also present thereinterpreter of Klaus Robert Sheehan. "You could make a 4 or 6 episode miniseries with them, and it would be great. I think Robert could do his own thing about Klaus too."

As Blackman explains, however, the arrival of any spin-off cannot be separated from theinterest of the spectators: "Nobody wants to overdo it. But if the audience is interested, I think the actors and everyone else would agree. Because we love working together. We really get along. None of us are from Toronto, where the filming takes place, so we are all far from our real families, and therefore we create a family when we are there. It's a group of beautiful people. "

What do you think about it? Would you like to see series dedicated to individual characters? Let us know in the comments. For more insights, here you can find our review of The Umbrella Academy 2.