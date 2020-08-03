The Umbrella Academy, here are all the questions that season 3 will have to answer

Share it:

The second season of The Umbrella Academy shocked everyone with its finale. There are many unsolved questions to which we hope to find an answer in the next season in case the series is clearly renewed. Here are some of them below.

In the first place, many wonder if it was created a new timeline. In the end we are led to believe that the team will return successfully in 2019 and, in the end, they also succeed but, they arrive in a home completely the same as theirs and Reginald surprised to see them tells them that they are not at home but that they are in The Sparrow Academy.

At this point it is natural to ask what this is Sparrow Academy, certainly a parallel academy that will allow the introduction of new characters and above all new superheroes. Furthermore, many wonder what has to do with floating green cube just with this new Academy. Is this an equivalent of Pogo or Grace? Or maybe it's just a team member in the new timeline?

Alternative timeline or not, we still need answers on where are the other 35 children born on the same day as members of The Umbrella Academy and Lila. In fact, we know that there are 43 children born on the same day in 1989. Seven of them were adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves but what happened to all the others? They will certainly be scattered around the world but we do not know if they have kept their superpowers.

Another question refers Reginald and the flashback of his wife's death in the first season. Many wonder where he came from and why he took his face off. Probably an alien just like in the comics? This would explain why he has been alive for decades and why he still looks like a handsome middle-aged man despite all the time spent. Moreover the rockets seen in the scene can they connect in some way with the other 35 children?

There would still be a lot of questions but, we simply hope that the new season of The Umbrella Academy highly appreciated on Rotten Tomatoes will soon become reality so that we can answer all the unsolved questions. We know that even the cast of The Umbrella Academy did not know the ending of the series, until a few moments before its production. This clearly allowed for a big surprise effect.