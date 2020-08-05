The Umbrella Academy, dressed like the Hargreeves Brothers with this Hot Topic line

Share it:

We heard rumors … You have already fallen in love with this clothing line dedicated to the popular Netlix show The Umbrella Academy, right?

The second season of The Umbrella Academy has just landed on Netflix, but we are already anxious for the third.

And if you too have already completed the binge-watching of the new episodes, and you already miss the bizarre yet adorable Brothers Hargreeves, maybe you will want to take a look at the Hot Topic clothing line inspired by the show based on the homonymous series of graphic novels by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, complete with shirts, sweatshirts, shoes and even leather jackets (with or without Klaus' feathered buoy).

As you can see from the images you can also find in our gallery, there is a piece of clothing dedicated to each component of the Umbrella Academy, from the Five (Aidan Gallagher) uniform to the Allison signature jacket (Emmy Raver-Lampman), and even Converse-like with many small umbrellas drawn on the canvas.

The collection can be purchased on the official Hot Topic website, and there should also be ongoing discounts at the moment.

So what are you waiting for? Even to save the world, after all, it takes a certain style.

And if you haven't seen them before, both seasons of The Umbrella Academy are currently available on Netflix.