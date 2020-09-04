The Umbrella Academy and Shameless among the most viewed series of the moment: here is the Top 10

Share it:

As reported by Variety, Nielsen has released its premiere weekly top 10 of the most viewed series in the streaming landscape, based on the minutes that American viewers spent on the various platforms during the 7 days considered.

In this first weekly ranking, based exclusively on data obtained from the widespread Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, we find long-lived and loved series such as The Office, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS e Supernatural, but the first place is all about a new entry: theoriginale Netflix The Umbrella Academy.

The week considered is the one that goes from 3 to 9 August, and it is interesting to note that all the titles finished in the top 10 are available on the US Netflix catalog. According to the site, however, The Office e Parks and Recreation will soon leave the service to land on Peacock, the NBCUniversal platform.

According to the site, The Umbrella Academy He obtained almost triple the minutes of viewing compared to the second classified. Here is the complete ranking:

The Umbrella Academy Shameless Grey’s Anatomy The Office Criminal Minds NCIS In The Dark Dexter Supernatural Parks and Recreation

For more information, here you can find our review of The Umbrella Academy 2.