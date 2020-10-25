The Umbrella Academy 3, that’s when the shooting of the new season could start

While the official announcement from Netflix is ​​still missing, the third season of The Umbrella Academy it should already be in the safe, and there would already be a possible shooting start date.

It is the Production Weekly site to provide an alleged filming start date for the new season of the hit series by Netflix based on the graphic novels of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá: according to what reported, in fact, The Umbrella Academy 3 is expected to start filming on February 1, 2021 in Toronto, Canada, and filming is expected to run until August.

Obviously, this information must be taken with due pliers, especially given the latest developments in the field of delays, renewals and cancellations due to the prolonged health emergency.

Although there has been much talk of what could happen in the new episodes of The Umbrella Academy, as we also said at the beginning, the lack of an official communication from the streaming platform regarding the renewal of the series could cause some concern, despite rumors would like the third season already in pre-production.

On the other hand, these days, even an official renewal would not necessarily guarantee the continuation of the series (see GLOW or The Society), but that’s another story.

In the meantime, we all hope that the Fratelli Hargreeves can return to our television screens as soon as possible (and if the rumors turn out to be true, 2022 could be the right year).