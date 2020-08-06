The Umbrella Academy 3, here's what awaits us next season

Share it:

The second season of The Umbrella Academy made its debut on Netflix recently, but if you have already completed the binge-watching of the new episodes, accompany us later in the piece to try to understand what we can expect from a possible third season.

We talk about eventualities because, at the moment, we have not yet confirmed a renewal for a third season of Umbrella Academy. However, given the popularity of the series, and the issues left unresolved in the second season, it seems unlikely that it will be long in coming.

And speaking of outstanding issues and what we might see in the future of the series, there are a couple of elements that according to the DigitalSpy website could be linked: the Sparrow Academy and Harlan (Justin Paul Kelly).

But let's take a step back: at the end of the last episode of the second season, the Hargreeves finally return in 2019, but find a bizarre surprise. Not only is Mr. Hargreeves (Colm Feore) alive, but Ben / # 6 (Justin Min) is alive too, and instead of the Umbrella Academy there is a certain Sparrow Academy!

In this instance, the uynico member of the group that we see in the face is Ben, while the others are all covered by the play of lights. There is, however, one detail that may have also attracted your attention: a floating green cube.

Now, we don't know what the cube can be or mean specifically, but doesn't this story of floating objects remind you of something? That's right, Harlan, the son of Sissy (Marin Ireland), who we know how to share powers with Vanya / # 7 / EllenPage (despite the fact that she is convinced she has "taken them back").

Is there a possibility that Harlan has somehow become a member of the Sparrow Academy? But what is this Sparrow Academy?

According to what is always reported by the site, which quotes an interview with Gerard Way's Forbes, co-author of the graphic novels, the name of the fourth paper volume will change from the previous ones and will become Sparrow Academy.

"It will have to do with a rather sensational revelation in the world of Umbrella Academy, something that has remained secret for a long time, and the Hargreeves Brothers will learn about several things that happened behind the scenes, and will discover the true nature of some characters who have been with them from the beginning"explains Way, and adds"The series will finally begin to answer the question 'What happened to the remaining children born on the same night as the Hargeeves?'. The Hargreeves are no longer alone in the world".

In short, we still don't know what will happen in the third season of The Umbrella Academy, but the premises bode well.