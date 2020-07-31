The Umbrella Academy 2 Review: Netflix confirms a great success

Share it:

The wait is over. It lasted a year for us, but for the brothers Hargreeves maybe a little more. When it comes to time travel, we've already said, nothing is ever easy, but Steve Blackman and the team of authors at The Umbrella Academy they succeed in simplicity without ever taking themselves seriously. It is a story that will never reach the complexity of Dark, just to name a similar one, but which remains respectful of the narrative and stylistic dictates of the comics of Way and Ba and above all consistent with the limits of its script.

On the other hand, we told you in our first impressions of The Umbrella Academy 2, now we can affirm it with certainty in the final review: the new season of the Netflix series evolves, expands and increases the success of the first. In conclusion, is far superior, in almost every respect!

A new apocalypse



Without giving yourself any comfortable spoilers on the plot of Season 2, we will just remind you what the premises of the new episodes of the series created by Blackman are, also on the basis of the information provided by Netflix in these weeks. After foiling the Apocalypse, and stopping Vanya's powerful and unmanageable psionic powers, Number Five had to make a drastic decision: the rays caused by the "Number Seven" shattered the Moon, generating a meteor shower who devastated Earth.

While the planet ends up shattered under the blows of the disaster, Cinque manages to make another journey through time, involving his brothers, but in fact sacrificing the whole world. Subsequently, the character played by Aidan Gallagher finds himself catapulted in the sixties, to be precise in the 1963, and here he witnesses a simply incredible scene: his brothers – Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus and Vanya – fight to their full potential against the Soviet army, while a nuclear war is taking place on the outskirts of the city of Dallas. Stunned, Cinque asks his companions for explanations, but intervenes Hazelor rather an older version than the assassin we met in Season 1. The former member of the Commission explains to the young man that, making a further time travel, Cinque has done nothing but bring the Apocalypse with him, anticipating the day of judgment to 1963 rather than to 2019. The mission of ours is therefore the same: to go back a few days and reunite his family before the disaster occurs, and to understand what is the trigger. This time, however, it will be far from easy: each member of Umbrella ended up in Dallas at different times in history, between 1960 and '63: in short, some of the protagonists made a new life in the sixties and Cinque will have to convince them to fight one last time against the end of the world.

Always better

Take all the good things in the first season of The Umbrella Academy. Give it a further streak of madness and humor, embellish it all with a more marked historical scenario – also on the scenographic profile – and a greater focus on various socio-political issues. Mix it all up and add a more aware of your role and more close-knit cast and you will have the perfect formula. The Umbrella Academy 2 is a product superior to its predecessor in all respects: rhythm, action, technique and narration.

With a more decisive direction, accompanied by a more aware photograph of the historical context in which it is found, the new adventure of the Hargreeves brothers is a riot of style: a fun and unbridled action, seasoned by the usual masterful use of pop music (of which perhaps the authors abuse slightly in a couple of moments), but also an interesting superhero drama, which deconstructs the canons of classic cinecomic and X-style choral stories -Men to paint a dysfunctional but heroic family.

The theme of the family and of the search for oneself is even more central, as is the introspection of the individual protagonists and their inner dramas. From Luther's man / monster theme to Vanya's identity, but also to the rediscovery of his roots: Allison will be perhaps the most shaken character from the "visit" in the sixties, and his activist turn towards the rights of the African American people reaches peaks thematic and dramaturgical exaltation which frankly amazes.

As already anticipated in our previous article, the most successful element of production is narrative construction: from the point of view of writing, in The Umbrella Academy 2 it is not only the rhythm that is crazy, but also a masterly management of the twists. In the central (and final) phase of the season, the authors expand the reference worldbuilding out of all proportion, shuffling the cards on the table and composing a simply perfect climax, which explodes into another powerful and impactful cliffhanger. In short, appointment to Season 3.