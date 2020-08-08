The Umbrella Academy 2, have you found all the Easter eggs on Season 3?

Share it:

With the pupils Hargreeves the challenges are always around the corner and in this case in the darker ones of the Netflix series: the platform has in fact hidden numerous clues about the next villain of the organization of aspiring heroes. Will you be so careful as to find them all?

The challenge is launched directly from the platform with a really intriguing tweet, but if you haven't finished the second season of The Umbrella Academy we warn you below you will find some spoiler about the season finale!

The platform revealed that the arrival of the mysterious members of the Sparrow Academy, the new child prodigies I adopted by Reginald Hargreeves who appeared in the episode "The end of something", shouldn't have been a surprise to fans of the series. The clues scattered in the 10 episodes just released would in fact be 43, news that completely catches the users of the platform by surprise.

"Spoiler Alert: there are 43 references to Sparrow scattered throughout the second season of The Umbrella Academy. We bet you won't be able to find them all ", we read in the post, which you will find at the bottom.

Season 2 has left many questions unsolved that will necessarily have to be answered in the Umbrella Academy 3, in which, in case the series spade renewed, we hope to get to know the members of the Sparrow Academy more closely. And you? You have already finished the new episodes or are still in time for this one intriguing easter egg hunt?