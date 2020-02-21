'The Umbrella Academy 2': character posters

Share it:

'The Umbrella Academy' is not a comic that was known worldwide, except for the fans of the cartoons. But Netflix looked at him a few years ago and decided to bet on a television adaptation. The result was one of the biggest successes of the streaming platform of the year 2019. Developed by Steve Blackman and with Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá (creators of the comic) as consultants, the first 10 chapters that formed the first season of the series received the applause of the critics and filled the social networks with comments on the series.

In the middle of 2019 the second season was confirmed and, at the end of the year, the new chapters were shot, with a view to being released this 2020 and, although there is still no definitive date (it is rumored that we can see it at the end of the year), Netflix He has already released the first promotional details, in this case, character posters with a clear retro style.

In the gallery of posters we can see all the protagonists of the first season: Luther – Number 1 (Tom Hopper), Diego – Number 2 (David Castañeda), Allison – Number 3 (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus – Number 4 (Robert Sheehan), Number 5 (Aidan Gallagher), Ben – Number 6 ( Justin Min), and Vanya – Number 7 (Ellen Page).

But the most interesting is the last of the posters where you can read: 'When are they?' (When are they?), Referring to what we will find in the second season of the series: the brothers are lost in time.

Steve Blackman, creator of the series, has not given much data yet about the plot, but it is rumored that they could recover a story from the first volume of the comics, in which number 5 has to assassinate JFK:

"The truth is that we don't know where they are. We don't know what happened to them. I wanted this to be really the best of the cliffhangers, in which you were" Wait, what? What happened? " to tell the best story next year. But yes, the apocalypse has not been solved. They did not save the world, which is a slight alteration of the comic "