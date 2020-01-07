Share it:

New series of postage stamps with images of games like Tomb Raider and Elite have been launched in the UK to celebrate video game developed by the British.

The series consists of 12 stamps, and each shows a key game desasaplanded by the United Kingdom of the 80s and 90s. Elite, Dizzy, Populous, Lemmings, Micro Machines, Sensible Soccer, Wipeout and Worms are in the collection.

4 of the 12 stamps are dedicated to Lara Croft by Tomb Raider, which was created by the English studio Core Desasapland in the 1990s. These 4 stamps present the visual evolution of Lara in Tomb Raider of 1996, Adventures of Lara Croft of 1998 , Tomb Raider Chronicles of 2000 and the restart of Tomb Raider of 2013.

For stamp collectors or for those who are simply looking to get some nostalgic game items, stamps are only available directly from the Royal Mail, UK. The Tomb Raider lot can be purchased for £ 4.50, while the complete set can be purchased for £ 14.25.

Source: Royal Mail