The UFO Robot Goldrake anime series celebrates 42 years!

The first episode of UFO Robot Goldrake aired 42 years ago. It was a particular period for this medium, and the work in question, signed by the great master Go Nagai, was able to mark several generations of spectators, who will surely remember with nostalgia the magnificent fights on board the mecha.

Go Nagai had already created similar works, which had presented these universes inhabited by giants to the Japanese public mecha piloted by men ready to fight the forces of evil. Before Goldrake the master had also presented works of the caliber of Mazinger Z and to Japanese spectators The Great Mazinger, who came to us between the beginning and the end of the 1980s.

It was therefore Goldrake, of which you find our review, to debut on the Rai 2 channel in the late afternoon of April 4, 1978, and to introduce this new genre to the large and small Italian public. Produced by Toei Animation, under the directed by Masayuki Akehi, Tomoharu Katsumata and Masamune Ochiai, the anime had already met with great success in Japan, where it had aired between 1975 and 1977.

It was the facebook page of theItalian television broadcaster Man-ga to share the image you find at the bottom of the news. We also remember that Go Nagai himself, a few months ago, announced that he wanted to make a film related to Goldrake, although it could take a long time.