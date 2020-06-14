The UFC Tyson: the shocking and brutal KO that is shaping up to be the best of the year

UFC It became a classic Saturday night amid the pandemic. Mixed martial arts returned to activity with a hectic pace thanks to the tenacity of their fighters. On the last evening of Las Vegas, Tyson Nam became the most prominent protagonist by knocking out Zarrukh Adashev with a spectacular and accurate forehand who turned off the lights to the Uzbek.
It was the second match of the night. The one that was observed after the overwhelming beating that gave him Christian Aguilera to Anthony Ivy in the category welter. The flown that fell on the brunette forced the judge to stop the fight and establish the Technical KO in favor of the victorious debutante.
A scene similar to the one you improvised Julia Avila, who did not give any opportunity to Gina Mazany after a barrage of furious fists whose sole objective was to knock down Danger. Were 22 seconds of adrenaline that led to Raging Panda to victory.
In the main fight, Cynthia Calvillo defeated Jessica Eye at fly weight. What was striking was that the stellar show did not live up to what the show offered by the previous duels meant, since it was a discreet meeting that was resolved on the cards by unanimous decision.
RESULTS OF THE STAR BILLBOARD
Cynthia Calvillo by unanimous decision to Jessica Eye. Fly weight.
Marvin Vettori by submission to Karl Roberson. Middleweight.
Charles Rosa by decision divided to Kevin Aguilar. Light weight.
Andre Fili by decision divided to Charles Jourdain. Featherweight.
Jordan Espinosa by unanimous decision to Mark de la Rosa. Bantamweight.
Mariya Agapova expired by submission to Hannah Cifers. Fly weight.
Merab Dvalishivili by unanimous decision to Gustavo López. Bantamweight.
Julia Avila by technical knockout to Gina Mazany. Bantamweight.
Tyson Nam by knockout Zarrukh Adashev. Bantamweight.
Christian Aguilera defeated by technical knockout Anthony Ivy. Welterweight
It should be noted that the most famous mixed martial arts company in the world partnered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) and after several meetings made the event official UFC FIGHT Island, which will consist of a set of fights that will take place on the paradise Island of Yas, one of the most popular places in the region.
In total they will be four evenings that will take place in said destination of which three will be Fight nights. The saturday july 11, with the UFC 251, will be the beginning of the scheduled dates, while the 15, 18 and 25 of the same month the calendar will be completed.
Add Comment