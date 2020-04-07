The UFC president wants to continue fighting on a private island a la Mortal Kombat

Share it:

Many sporting events such as those organized by WWE have decided to be held behind closed doors now that large crowds are very dangerous due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others prefer to take the action to a place with more spectacle. It is the case of the UFC.

The president of this organization, Dana White, is finalizing the details of an agreement to celebrate the next fighting on a private island, which can undoubtedly remind us of another famous fighting tournament such as that of Mortal Kombat.

Although in the video games of the series there is an island where you can fight, it is in the infamous 1995 film where some of the most powerful fighters in the universe are summoned to fight on an island.

White promises battles every week in this safe and heavenly environment where he plans to move forward with the organization's activity without being prevented by the pandemic.

The plans are to start with UFC 249 and continue weekly battles for at least two months. All fighters, medical assistants and members of the organization will travel safely to the island in order to continue operating away from the contagion. All those who will travel to the island will undergo medical tests to guarantee the safety of all those involved.

"The show must go on"This is what White must be thinking about when taking these measures and moving the entire organization of the event to a private island in which to continue operating with these combats where anything goes.

