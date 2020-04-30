The UCI will announce its full cycling calendar on May 5

The International Cycling Union (UCI), which met on Wednesday with the various levels of cycling, has decided to postpone the announcement of the World Tour competition calendar until Tuesday May 5th.

The international federation brought together representatives of the organizers (AIOCC), teams (AIGCP and UNIO) and cyclists (CPA and CPA Women) to study the resumption of the 2020 cycling season in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the meeting, the UCI announced that the publication of the revised calendars for 2020 UCI World Tour and UCI Women's World Tour It is postponed until the beginning of next week.

The Tour rules

The ICU and other classes must continue with their work, since certain points remain unclear due to the global health crisis. The only confirmed so far are the dates of the Tour de France, which would start on August 29 and end on September 20. Later they would go, although there are no confirmed dates, the World Cup, the Giro and the Vuelta. The Spanish round has confirmed this Wednesday that its start in the netherlands.

According to a note from the UCI, "the measures recently taken by some European governments With regard to the restriction of massive sporting events, they must, as our Federation once again emphasized, be taken into consideration when establishing the UCI International calendar for the restart of cycling competitions. "

Calendars will be announced on Tuesday May 5, after the meeting of the Professional Cycling Council (PCC), responsible for the UCI World Tour calendar. Aspects regarding the number of riders per team at the start of races will also be announced next week.

