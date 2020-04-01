Sports

The UCI suspends all cycling competitions until the end of May

April 1, 2020
Edie Perez
The International Cycling Union (UCI) decided at his meeting this Wednesday that suspends all professional cycling competition until the end of May, which would delay, at least, a month the return to the competition, since all the competitions were already suspended until the end of April.

The highest international cycling body continues to give oxygen to the Tour de France, which is still in the air: for now It is unknown if the gala round can be started on June 27, as originally planned.

In addition, it has also made clear that when cycling races can be resumed, there will be top priority for big laps (Giro, Tour and Vuelta) and the classic ones.

