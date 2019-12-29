The U.S. Navy abandons the Super Bowl in favor of eSport

Share it:

The United States Navy has decided to shift a large portion of its budget to advertising and marketing in the United States export and to YouTube campaignsthus embracing a new way of communicating.

According to a report it appears that the American navy will spend 97% of their advertising budget for online advertising. The other 3% will be spent on billboards and advertisements that will go on the radio. The new communication strategy is designed specifically to capture the attention of an audience between the ages of 17 and 28. "One thing we learned after paying many advertising campaigns during the Super Bowl"Deputy Head of Naval Operations Robert Burke said during a recent appearance at the annual conference dedicated to the armed forces,"is that the target audience doesn't watch it".

Since 2018, the Navy has noted that although it had spent less money on television advertising, there were no negative effects on recruitment. The Navy is not the only branch of the armed forces that sees esports as a rich basin from which to draw for recruitment. The Air Force signed a partnership with ELEAGUE in 2018, which included collaboration and content production and presence on stage to deliver prizes to the winning teams. The Air Force was also the sponsor who crowned Boston's MVP ELEAGUE Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major. The army, on the other hand, has its own competitive team active in Call of Duty, Gears of War and other titles. He also collaborated with Complexity Gaming: the players participated in a bootcamp at the base in El Paso, Texas, where they participated in military exercises together with soldiers on active duty.

In short, exports as well as streaming platforms and the production of digital content, they represent the new frontier of communication, given the decline of traditional means. This tempts many and the armed forces have every interest in taking advantage of it, to intercept the attention of the very young.