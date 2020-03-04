The two requests that Capello made to Álvaro Benito

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Álvaro Benito he has a great memory of his work with Fabio Capello in the Real Madrid. "He was a very demanding coach with the player, but he also knew how to reward the effort when you gave everything," he says in an article published in The Coachers' Voice.

The BE analyst confesses two of the things he asked the youngest players of the white team squad: "The first thing is that we cut our hair, because by then we all had long hair. "In addition, it required them to improve their technical level. For that reason, all the young people practiced their individual technique before the team's training began. Everyone had to go through it." And When I say they are all: Raul, Guti, Víctor Sánchez, García Calvo, I … ", he says.

Before that, the Real Madrid squad was about to leave the club because Capello himself announced that I didn't count on him. "After that news I started digesting it and looking for solutions," he adds. A few weeks later, the Italian met him to announce that the situation had changed radically: "You stay," he said.

Benito also recounts what he learned with Jorge Valdano: "I was a coach who gave the player a lot of confidence. Actually, he just asked me to go myself." According to his story, what the Argentine tried to instill in him was to do the same thing he was doing in the Real Madrid subsidiary.

The injury and goodbye to football

The former player tells how he lived the serious injury that removed him from football. "It was a sub-21 game when I noticed the crack in the knee […] I knew right away that there was something serious, "he says. From there, interventions, trips to private clinics and countless hours of gym and on the pitch to try to have a good physical condition.

Once he realized that he could not play again, Álvaro Benito assumed that he had to start a new life. "I focused a little more on my other great passion, the music"he adds. Thus began their concerts and the song that became popular for playing on the head of the television series Paco's men.

With respect to the future, Benito confesses that he wants to retrain, but from his words it follows that he does not conform to any destination. In fact, he says he is "aware" that it's hard for an opportunity to come where he wants to be "if you don't have enough experience".