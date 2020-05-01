Entertainment

The two protagonists of Assassin's Creed Valhalla are canonical

May 1, 2020
At the time Assassin's Creed Odysssey did not hide that the story was written for the character of Kassandra, leaving his brother Alexios with quite inconsistent plots if we decided to play with him. This will not happen in Assassin's Creed Valhalla according to one of the game's writers.

A Twitter user asked which character is canonical in this story, the female or the male. Writer Darby McDevitt's response was "both elections are canonical, but we are not going to gut how we managed to do it until you play the game"

The protagonists of this story are essentially the same person since both will use the name of Eivor, the female version having been shown only as a figure of the collector's edition. At the moment it is not part of any promotional video, art or image of the game. The actress who puts her face is Cecilie Stenspil and was presented with the following publication on Instagram.

In the previous installment of the saga, Ubisoft was accused of being afraid of launching a new AAA with a female protagonist as the only option and it was criticized that Alexios was the headliner in all the promotional material despite being a game. written with the story in mind as consistent with Kassandra's character.

After the announcement of this new game, that fear has proven to be founded on something real when hundreds of players launched to ask the company not to reintroduce a female character as the protagonist of the title.

