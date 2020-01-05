'The two potatoes': What is true and what is not

Netflix

The conversations between Bergoglio and Ratzinger

They are the bulk of the movie, but these conversations never existed. In a story with so many creative licenses, he might have had to change his "Inspired by real events" to another, much stronger warning. All part of a real fact: Bergoglio was the second most voted cardinal when Ratzinger was elected Pope in 2005. And, therefore, if things did not change much, it was logical that he was the ideal candidate and with sufficient support to be the successor. But then the Pope wanted to put him on the road before resigning … That, in fact, it would be a violation of Vatican regulations, and would contaminate the processes of the Conclave. It is the Church, but in this they are very democratic.

It is also not true why Bergoglio travels to Castel Gandolfo, the Pope's summer residence, which is to present his resignation. The truth is that the cardinals must present their resignation mandatory when they turn 75, and then they can accept that resignation or continue. The Argentine was already at that time 76, why would he have rejected it just a few months before? According to Canon Law, this does not make much sense. Nor is it true that, as he tells one of his companions in Buenos Aires, he had sent a letter to the Vatican with his resignation And I was waiting for an answer. That is not the procedure: you should go to one of the many embassies, the apostolic nunciatures, and do the paperwork there.

So, as expected, I had no reason to make that trip, and indeed never did. They never stayed to discuss the succession of Pope FrancisThat, although he is shown with reluctance when accepting the papacy, nothing suggests according to the information we know that he was not already willing to do so. And with a very clear program in hand, to turn the Church in a relatively progressive direction. The first time they met in that palace was after all the events of the film, when they were both Popes. The final scene with the World Cup match, of course, did not happen either. But the director of the film said in an interview for USA Today that "the whole dialogue is taken from speeches or interviews or from his writings" and that "what they say in the movie is what they said at some point in their lives."