'The two potatoes': What is true and what is not

January 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
We knew that, in this awards season, Netflix It was more than enough options among the impeccable criticisms that have collected 'The Irish' of Martin Scorsese and 'Story of a marriage' of Noah Baumbach. What we did not expect is that another of his original productions sneaks between the nominees for the next 2020 Golden Globes, and even had chances of success. We talk about 'The two potatoes' from Fernando Meirelles ('The faithful gardener'), a papal chronicle on two levels: on the one hand, the paradigm shift between the tradition and the scandals of Benedict XVI and the renewal of Francis I, and on the other the birth of a friendship between two pontiffs That could not be more different. The charismatic interpretations of Anthony Hopkins Y Jonathan Pryce They make this movie a 'feel good movie' that has fallen in love with critics.

But with this kind of stories so attached to reality (as in 'The Crown', whose third season we undergo a 'fact-check') always makes us wonder how much of reality and how much of fiction. Where the real events end and the creative licenses of his screenwriter begin Anthony McCarten ('The theory of everything'), also the author of the play on which this whole story is based. And the truth is that perhaps the film should be understood more as a representation of two opposing visions of the Catholic Church rather than as a biopic to use. In the end, the relationship between the two popes is far from being as represented by Meirelles. We review the main aspects of the story according to what we know.

The true past of Jorge Bergoglio

As its title indicates, 'The two popes' has two protagonists, but the story of one of them dominates over the other. And the movie could be perfectly a story of Jorge Bergoglio's origins (which would become Pope Francis I in a few years), superhero style, and that's why we travel to his past. The first event we know in his life is that he had a girlfriend he abandoned when he felt the call of God. An intelligent ploy to paint the future Pope as a man of divine vocation, but the truth is that this part of the story is not entirely true. According to the BBC, it is based very freely on a letter that Bergoglio sent to a girl (Amalia Damonte) when she was 12 years old, in which she told him that, if he did not marry him, he would go to the priest. The girl's parents forbade the "relationship" and there was everything.

The next event of his life has to do with his relationship with the Argentine military dictatorship, from which the film does not run away (as it does, very subtly, from the Nazi connections of Joseph Ratzinger, who was a member of the Hitler Youth). Bergoglio was chief superior of the Jesuits in Argentina when the military government was imposed in 1976, and he has been accused on numerous occasions of collaborating with the coup leaders led by the general Jorge Videla. The Pope has previously admitted to meet him, but to intercede for incarcerated priests. In his autobiographical book 'El Jesuita', published in 2010, he wrote: "I did what I could with the age I was and the few relationships I had, to advocate for kidnapped people". And so they show it in the film, with the real case of two priests to whom he withdrew the protection for disobedience and those who later tried to save. When the dictatorship ended in 1983, Bergoglio was effectively removed from his post and sent to Córdoba, where he had time to reflect immersed in an internal crisis.

The 'Vatileaks' and the Vatican crisis

Of course, this part of the story is real: there was a scandal in the center of the Vatican due to leaks that were called 'Vatileaks'. The documents that were released include various cases of corruption, blackmail of homosexual bishops and of course sexual abuse of minors that has been splashing the reputation of the Church for some time now. 'The two potatoes' mention this matter, although they don't get too wet. In fact, they do not delve into the problems it caused or the truthfulness or not of what is explained, but rather use it as the reason that Benedict XVI wanted to resign. What is absolutely true is the responsibility in this leakage of Paolo Gabriele, the Pope's butler in 2012, the year in which the press uncovered all this information.

It is mentioned in the movie a Martial Maciel, a priest responsible for up to 60 crimes of sexual abuse, systematically allowed for years because, when it was discovered, from the Holy See they were limited to relocating it. Ratzinger is sorry for handling this situation, but the truth is that there has never been any sign of public regret about it. And, at least officially, he did not resign because he was up to the neck of these scandals, but because he did not have the strength to face the challenges that lay ahead of the Church. The sequels and news of 'Vatileaks' continue to occur today.

The conversations between Bergoglio and Ratzinger

They are the bulk of the movie, but these conversations never existed. In a story with so many creative licenses, he might have had to change his "Inspired by real events" to another, much stronger warning. All part of a real fact: Bergoglio was the second most voted cardinal when Ratzinger was elected Pope in 2005. And, therefore, if things did not change much, it was logical that he was the ideal candidate and with sufficient support to be the successor. But then the Pope wanted to put him on the road before resigning … That, in fact, it would be a violation of Vatican regulations, and would contaminate the processes of the Conclave. It is the Church, but in this they are very democratic.

It is also not true why Bergoglio travels to Castel Gandolfo, the Pope's summer residence, which is to present his resignation. The truth is that the cardinals must present their resignation mandatory when they turn 75, and then they can accept that resignation or continue. The Argentine was already at that time 76, why would he have rejected it just a few months before? According to Canon Law, this does not make much sense. Nor is it true that, as he tells one of his companions in Buenos Aires, he had sent a letter to the Vatican with his resignation And I was waiting for an answer. That is not the procedure: you should go to one of the many embassies, the apostolic nunciatures, and do the paperwork there.

So, as expected, I had no reason to make that trip, and indeed never did. They never stayed to discuss the succession of Pope FrancisThat, although he is shown with reluctance when accepting the papacy, nothing suggests according to the information we know that he was not already willing to do so. And with a very clear program in hand, to turn the Church in a relatively progressive direction. The first time they met in that palace was after all the events of the film, when they were both Popes. The final scene with the World Cup match, of course, did not happen either. But the director of the film said in an interview for USA Today that "the whole dialogue is taken from speeches or interviews or from his writings" and that "what they say in the movie is what they said at some point in their lives."

And the pizza and the Fanta?

Can you imagine Bergoglio and Ratzinger strolling through the Sistine Chapel surrounded by tourists after having sneaked a piece of pizza? Of course not. Now, there was some reality in this: Pope Benedict XVI's passion for the Orange Fanta is well documented and is known to all.

It's something.

