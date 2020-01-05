'The two potatoes': What is true and what is not

We knew that, in this awards season, Netflix It was more than enough options among the impeccable criticisms that have collected 'The Irish' of Martin Scorsese and 'Story of a marriage' of Noah Baumbach. What we did not expect is that another of his original productions sneaks between the nominees for the next 2020 Golden Globes, and even had chances of success. We talk about 'The two potatoes' from Fernando Meirelles ('The faithful gardener'), a papal chronicle on two levels: on the one hand, the paradigm shift between the tradition and the scandals of Benedict XVI and the renewal of Francis I, and on the other the birth of a friendship between two pontiffs That could not be more different. The charismatic interpretations of Anthony Hopkins Y Jonathan Pryce They make this movie a 'feel good movie' that has fallen in love with critics.
But with this kind of stories so attached to reality (as in 'The Crown', whose third season we undergo a 'fact-check') always makes us wonder how much of reality and how much of fiction. Where the real events end and the creative licenses of his screenwriter begin Anthony McCarten ('The theory of everything'), also the author of the play on which this whole story is based. And the truth is that perhaps the film should be understood more as a representation of two opposing visions of the Catholic Church rather than as a biopic to use. In the end, the relationship between the two popes is far from being as represented by Meirelles. We review the main aspects of the story according to what we know.
Add Comment