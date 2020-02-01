The Two Popes Hasn't Been Filmed In The Vatican

Share it:

Although we are still marveling at seeing Jonathan Pryce Y Anthony Hopkins wandering around the Sistine Chapel together, it should be mentioned that at no time did any of the actors – or anyone on the team – go through the doors of the Vatican.

The blockbuster of Netflix directed by Fernando Meirelles and that has several Oscar nominations, including Best film, he had to make cabals when the Holy State denied them permission to be able to roll inside the sacred building. That is, there is neither Sistine Chapel nor any scene that occurs within the headquarters of the Vatican whose design is real. Moreover, not even the team could take any shot from the Plaza de San Pedro. The only thing that I got the yes I wanted was the use of real images between both Popes that appear at the end of the film.

The entire city of the Vatican that appears on the film has been created with set designs and special effects. As proof of this, the company that has been responsible for "creating" this Vatican, Union VFX, has shared a video showing how they have done it.

'The two Popes' focuses on the moment when, frustrated by the direction the church is taking, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) request the permission of Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) to retire. However, the current Pope has other plans in mind and summons his fiercest critic to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic church. Behind the walls of the Vatican, a struggle begins between tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness between two very different men who confront their past to find common ground in which to forge a future for the millions of Catholic faithful throughout the world. world.