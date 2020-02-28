Entertainment

The two big problems that prevent Solo Leveling from becoming an anime

February 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

"Why is an anime adaptation of Solo Leveling not being made?", This is the question that for years millions of fans have asked themselves of what is, on balance, one of the best fantasy works of the last twenty years.

Moreover, Chu-Gong's manhwa has already reached the international audience, collects a lot thanks to merchandising and has been the most popular work of the gigantic subreddit for almost two years r / Manga. By the way, the Solo Leveling anime adaptation petition recently passed 85,000 signatures and quickly approaches the 100,000 mark. The work is a critical and public success, and given the potential receipts, a television adaptation should be a pure formality.

When rumors about Crunchyroll Originals began to turn, many thought that the announcement was almost upon us, but from Japan they chose instead to produce three other South Korean series: Tower of God, Nobless and The God of High School. Why isn't Solo Leveling present? For two reasons, according to some users of the official subreddit.

The first concerns the facing animations. Solo Leveling's manhwa presents an unmistakable artistic style, and each table is designed with a meticulous attention and attention to detail. The adaptation of such a full-bodied work would require a very high financial outlay, and currently the only animation studios capable of taking on this risk they are working on other equally profitable works.

READ:  Here is the release date of the film Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector

The second reason is the most problematic, and concerns instead the way Japan is painted in Chu-Gong's work. The Japanese Hunter guild is ridiculed in one of the most advanced narrative arcs, and in particular two of its most important components are painted as selfish and cruel characters, as opposed to those of the best South Korean guilds. According to some users, the jealousy of the Japanese public towards their own culture could hardly lead to the creation of a series of this type.

And what do you think of it? Would you like to see an anime of Solo Leveling? Let us know which studio you prefer to see in charge of production by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.