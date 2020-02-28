The two big problems that prevent Solo Leveling from becoming an anime

Share it:

"Why is an anime adaptation of Solo Leveling not being made?", This is the question that for years millions of fans have asked themselves of what is, on balance, one of the best fantasy works of the last twenty years.

Moreover, Chu-Gong's manhwa has already reached the international audience, collects a lot thanks to merchandising and has been the most popular work of the gigantic subreddit for almost two years r / Manga. By the way, the Solo Leveling anime adaptation petition recently passed 85,000 signatures and quickly approaches the 100,000 mark. The work is a critical and public success, and given the potential receipts, a television adaptation should be a pure formality.

When rumors about Crunchyroll Originals began to turn, many thought that the announcement was almost upon us, but from Japan they chose instead to produce three other South Korean series: Tower of God, Nobless and The God of High School. Why isn't Solo Leveling present? For two reasons, according to some users of the official subreddit.

The first concerns the facing animations. Solo Leveling's manhwa presents an unmistakable artistic style, and each table is designed with a meticulous attention and attention to detail. The adaptation of such a full-bodied work would require a very high financial outlay, and currently the only animation studios capable of taking on this risk they are working on other equally profitable works.

The second reason is the most problematic, and concerns instead the way Japan is painted in Chu-Gong's work. The Japanese Hunter guild is ridiculed in one of the most advanced narrative arcs, and in particular two of its most important components are painted as selfish and cruel characters, as opposed to those of the best South Korean guilds. According to some users, the jealousy of the Japanese public towards their own culture could hardly lead to the creation of a series of this type.

And what do you think of it? Would you like to see an anime of Solo Leveling? Let us know which studio you prefer to see in charge of production by leaving a comment in the box below!