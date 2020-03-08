The Twitter account of the One Piece live action asks who should play Sanji

Share it:

The news about the expected continues Netflix project: after discovering the production studio of the One Piece live action, we point out this important message shared by the Twitter account of the work.

It will not be an easy task to adapt the original work conceived by Eiichiro Oda, particularly because of the particular character design and their powers. Another headache for the US company will be to find the right cast to represent the crew of Monkey D. Luffy. To choose the names it seems that fans' suggestions will also be accepted, as you can read from the tweet at the bottom of the news.

The Twitter account of the live action series shared this message: "Happy birthday Sanji! Who do you think are the 5 best actors who could play it? A stranger? An important actor? Write to us and in his honor only use your feet". The cook, as well as a remarkable fighter, famous for using only kicks, is one of the favorite characters of the fans, who started to reply to the message by writing the names of their favorite actors, or by proposing to have a part in the ambitious project.

In the meantime, the name of the interpreter of Zoro seems to have leaked in the One Piece live action, so we are waiting to find out who will be the actor chosen for the famous sailor chef.