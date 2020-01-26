Entertainment

The twins of The Quintessential Quintuplets come to life with an official cosplay

January 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Weekly Shonen Magazine has been publishing for over two years The Quintessential Quintuplets, one of the romantic manga that conquered the public in 2019. Although inevitably overshadowed by the success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, in the previous year it ranked fifth among the best-selling manga with the various volumes published.

The story of The Quintessential Quintuplets, however, is about to end, with the fourteenth volume already announced as the last. With a few chapters to cover, Weekly Shonen Magazine is pushing even more on the Negi Haruba title, also preparing a unique initiative.

The magazine dedicated the issue published in the past week right at The Quintessential Quintuplets, with the cover conquered by a model who, through cosplay, gave birth to the five Nakano twins. As you can see at the bottom, however, we did not stop to show Ichika, Nino, Miku, Yotsuba and Itsuki in a wedding dress on the cover, but the photo shoot saw a continuation with further photos taken and inserted in Weekly Shonen Magazine .

The poses presented follow the covers of the last tankobons, where the five protagonists were dressed in wedding dress. Other images instead show the girls in school clothes, intent on studying or in the recreational activities they prefer.

The Quintessential Quintuplets simultaneously saw the distribution of the third character book, this time dedicated to the median twin Miku.

