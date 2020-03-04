The twins Charlie and Max Carver arrive at the cast of The Batman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the movie The batman take a few days immersed in full shooting there is still room for new names in his cast. In this case it seems that the twins Charlie and Max Carver (Teen Wolf) have been recruited to inhabit Gotham.

The exclusive of the Carver has been given by AV Club making it clear that there is no information about the role that both actors will play in the film starring Robert Pattinson.

At the time the director Matt Reeves promised a good collection of villains for this story, but the truth is that there is already a more than decent cast confirmed. We have Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

Despite this it is possible that the twins are two other villains that add to the equation to make things even more difficult for Bruce Wayne's detective work.

The possible roles of this duo range from Zan and Jan, known as the Fantastic Twins (unlikely, as one of them is a girl), to Max and Min, Two-faced minions or Tweedledum and Tweedledee cousins ​​taken from Alice in the Wonderland and taken to the world of DC.

We may still have to wait a few months for the shooting to end and the first trailer of the film comes to light to reveal many of the unknowns that this project still hides.

Another alternative is that the leaks continue to be primed with the Reeves movie after having gutted details such as the suit that Pattinson will wear, the motorcycle he will wear in the film and much other information revealed through videos and photographs taken during the recording. At least all these intrusions in the shooting show that there is much interest in seeing how the Dark Knight returns to the big screen.