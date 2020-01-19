Technology

The twenty best-selling games of 2019 in North America: COD Modern Warfare triumphs

January 18, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

According to the most recent NPD report, American consumers in 2019 they spent 6.6 billion dollars for the purchase of video games, down 9% compared to 7.2 billion spent in 2018. But what are the best-selling games of the year in the United States?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare leads the American ranking followed by NBA 2K20 and Madden NFL 20, testifying to the great appeal of sports games on the US market. Borderlands 3 takes fourth place followed by Mortal Kombat 11, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Kingdom Hearts 3, The Division 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Top 20 USA 2019

  1. Call of Duty Modern Warfare
  2. NBA 2K20
  3. Madden NFL 20
  4. Borderlands 3
  5. Mortal Kombat 11
  6. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
  7. Super Smash Bros Ultimate
  8. Kingdom Hearts 3
  9. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  11. Grand Theft Auto V
  12. Red Dead Redemption II
  13. Minecraft
  14. FIFA 20
  15. Anthem
  16. Pokemon Sword
  17. Resident Evil 2
  18. Luigi's Mansion 3
  19. Days Gone
  20. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
READ:  Final Fantasy VII Remake and Summons: a look at Shiva's abilities

Also interesting are the positions from 11 to 20 with GTA V in eleventh position, followed by Red Dead Redemption 2, Minecraft, FIFA 20, Anthem, Pokemon Spada, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Luigi's Mansion 3, Days Gone and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.