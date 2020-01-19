The twenty best-selling games of 2019 in North America: COD Modern Warfare triumphs

Share it:

According to the most recent NPD report, American consumers in 2019 they spent 6.6 billion dollars for the purchase of video games, down 9% compared to 7.2 billion spent in 2018. But what are the best-selling games of the year in the United States?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare leads the American ranking followed by NBA 2K20 and Madden NFL 20, testifying to the great appeal of sports games on the US market. Borderlands 3 takes fourth place followed by Mortal Kombat 11, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Kingdom Hearts 3, The Division 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Super Smash Bros Ultimate Kingdom Hearts 3 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption II Minecraft FIFA 20 Anthem Pokemon Sword Resident Evil 2 Luigi's Mansion 3 Days Gone New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Also interesting are the positions from 11 to 20 with GTA V in eleventh position, followed by Red Dead Redemption 2, Minecraft, FIFA 20, Anthem, Pokemon Spada, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Luigi's Mansion 3, Days Gone and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe.