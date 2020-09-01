“The TVs were afraid to broadcast the series”

Share it:

During the years, The Walking Dead turned out to be one of the most successful television franchises. The main series has reached its tenth season and has no plans to stop, one spin-off has already reached its fifth season and another is set to debut. Yet apparently many television networks were reluctant to produce the show.

This was revealed by the historic producer Denise Huth, who has worked on the series since the beginning, alongside first showrunner Frank Darabont. Interviewed during the marathon The Walking Dead – Season 1: Beginnings, which also tells some anecdotes about the choice of actors, the producer talked about how difficult it was to find a network that would give a chance to zombie series.

“I was first involved in The Walking Dead in 2005. I was working for Frank Darabont and he told me about this comic he found in a shop “ said Denise Huth. “And as he told me the story, I remember thinking: This is a TV show. It had all the right elements for a serialized drama. “

However, it took five years, and a series of doors slammed in the face, before finally receiving a positive response. “We went around it for five years, until AMC she was brave enough to say yes and actually put it on the air. It was one of those things that weren’t never been done before“ added the producer, hinting that other networks have given up on The Walking Dead out of some sort of fear of the unknown.

Meanwhile, some specials have been announced that will air before the expected season 10 finale of The Walking Dead.