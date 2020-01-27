The Turing Test: Square Enix announces the arrival of the game on Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Square Enix Collective today announced the arrival of The Turing Test on the console of the great N. The first-person sci-fi puzzle developed by Bulkhead Interactive will debut on Nintendo Switch on February 7, 2020.

Originally published in 2016 on PC (via Steam) e Xbox One, then on PlayStation 4, The Turing Test tells the story of Ava Turing, an engineer of the International Space Agency, in search of the truth behind the strange events that occurred in the research base on Europe. Players can use an energy manipulation tool (EMT) that allows you to transfer energy from one object to another and that allows you to control machines equipped with artificial intelligence, as well as to move immense structures to solve complex situations. All accompanied by a narration on several levels with relative enhancement of the equipment.

Recently Square Enix illustrated his vision on Next-Gen. Before leaving the trailer from the Nintendo Switch version, we remind you that the review of The Turing Test is available on the Everyeye pages.