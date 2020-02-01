The truth about Rebel's return to television

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rebelde returns to Mexican television after more than a decade; but it is not a new season of this successful youth soap opera, nor a new project by its protagonists Anahí, Maite Perroni, Dulce María, Poncho Herrera, Christian Chavez and Christopher Uckermann. The soap opera produced more than 10 years ago by Pedro Damián, will be broadcast from February 24 on the TLNovelas channel.

At the end of last January, on the Twitter account of Las Estrellas, some spots were shared to announce the Rebel broadcast, "the phenomenon will return very soon … February 2020".

At first, many RBD supporters came to think that their six members would return to the stage.









Where can I see the Rebel chapters again?

The TLNovelas channel can be found at:

204 from izzi.

Sky 220

Totalplay 275

The BLIM streaming platform.

With three seasons that aired from 2004 to 2006, the successful soap opera became one of the favorites of the Mexican and Latin American public. So now you can relive the story of Mia, Roberta, Lupita, Miguel, Diego and Giovanni, who made the audience laugh, cry and dream of the time, accompanied by their music that until now they are still listening.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago Dulce María commented after the reunion with her RBD friends, that there are no plans to return to the stage. "No, I think this was a big step, that after 11 years we got together, but nothing was spoken, no work."