The Trunk Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of The Trunk, another suspense series, will be returning to Netflix soon. The Trunk Season 1 is focused on a marital arrangement with a one-year contract, according to its official description.

Clients are paired with the ideal partners, and when a mysterious trunk floats ashore, a flurry of unexpected happenings occurs. This series’ significant debut on Netflix was well-planned, since it provides a further surprise.

Trunk, a new romantic K-drama on Netflix, will feature Gong Yoo of Train to Busan as well as Seo Hyun Jin form Record of Youth. Following that, the crowd is feeling very energized.

Trunk is a forthcoming South Korean Netflix Original romance drama series that was created by scriptwriter Park Eun Young (Hwarang) and directed by Kim Kyu Tae (Live). The same-named book was adapted into a television series.

The core cast of the forthcoming Korean drama “The Trunk” on Netflix has been confirmed. ‘The Trunk’ on Netflix will star actors Gong Yoo with Seo Hyun-jin as the primary characters. Kim Gyu-tae will helm this drama while Park Eun-young will pen the script.

Along with him, actress Seo Hyun-jin will also appear in the drama, which will mark the return of actor Gong Yoo.

The primary cast of the Korean drama “The Trunk” has been revealed. Our Blues director Kim Gyu-tae will also serve as the show’s director. Park Eun-young, whose is renowned for dramas like “Hwarang,” will write the screenplay for the show.

The Trunk Season 1 Release Date

There will be a lot of interesting occurrences throughout the play, making it difficult to hold onto those little bubbles of enthusiasm. But regrettably, as of this writing, Netflix has not yet made The Trunk available.

We predict that Trunk will be shown on Netflix during the second half of 2024 even though production has not yet started. Netflix has kept us in the dark despite the possibility that the year we prophesied may be speculative.

The Trunk Season 1 Cast

Gong Yoo will portray Han Jeong Won. In Squid Game, Gong Yoo, with millions of Netflix subscribers worldwide, portrayed the marketer that hired Seong Gi Hoon.

He also had an appearance in the science fiction K-drama The Silent Sea on Netflix. Gong Yoo is well known for his appearances in the movies Train to Busan as well as Goblin in addition to Netflix.

Seo Hyun Jin will portray Noh In Ji. Netflix users are familiar with Seo Hyun Jin because to her roles in dramas like Record of Youth as well as You Are My Spring.

Outside of Netflix, she is most recognized for her work in dramas like Here Comes Mr. Oh, and Ddo, the goddess of fire.

The Trunk Season 1 Trailer

The Trunk Season 1 Plot

The Trunk focuses on the lives of music producer Han Jung Won and Noh In Ji, the CEO of NM, a fixed-term marriage service company that pairs its customers with their perfect spouses.

They oppose marriage on an equal basis. Despite the reality that it is crucial to her career, Noh In Ji opts to avoid getting married. Seo Hyun-Jin plays the role of contract marriage provider In-Ji.

Customers are matched with spouses via the organization for a contract marriage lasting one year. In-Ji has finished the fourth of her four contract marriages. She encounters Jung-Won (Gong Yoo) for her sixth contract marriage.

Producing music is Jung-Won’s profession. His existence is characterized by dread and loneliness as a result of his previous suffering.

Seo-Yeon, his ex-wife, who applied for the spouse-provider firm NM on his behalf, still makes him long for her.

After meeting In-Ji from NM, Jung-Won marries her a second time. With time, they develop a liking for one another. One day, a mysterious trunk is found in a lake. They are plunged into a web of secrets as a result.

The Trunk is a mystery drama about the strange events that follow the discovery of a mysterious trunk in a lake, even though at first glance it seems to be the same old marital tale.

The role of Jeong-won, a recluse music producer who weds In-ji (Seo) under a contract, will be played by Gong.

Jeong-won’s ex-wife, Seo-yeon, founded a matching agency that In-ji works for in the interim to help him find a “second wife.”

There is nothing else Netflix wishes to withhold from the public other this minor storyline detail.

It seems that the intention is for the viewer to be conflicted about how to frame the story more intensively.

In terms of news, the movie is now being produced by Netflix. They also have a say in where they go and whether things go according to plan for them or in an unanticipated manner that surprises us. We’ll see.

