The true strength of Oden on display in the spoilers of ONE PIECE 970

January 30, 2020
While the attention of the past few days has been partially monopolized by the ONE PIECE live action, it should not be forgotten that a new chapter of the manga will soon arrive, which has now reached a crucial stage. The third act of Wanokuni it developed around a flashback, that of Oden Kozuki, which could soon come to an end.

Oden demands revenge, he can no longer endure the harassment of Orochi and Kaido after the latest events involving Kuri and Hyogoro. Together with the Nine Foderi Rossi he decided to head into battle in order to end this diatribe once and for all.

The title of chapter 970 of ONE PIECE is "Oden against Kaido"and already foreshadows a fundamental event for the story. While the adventures of Bege and his crew continue on the cover, with the pirate captain Firetank and Vito being blocked by a crowd that kisses them, in Wanokuni the clash is on stage of the century.

Oden and his crew come face to face with Kaido and the two commanders face off. Kozuki is even winning against the emperor, but Kaido takes Momonosuke hostage, causing the samurai to suffer defeat. The man who sailed with Roger is imprisoned and sentenced to death in three days: he will be boiled alive.

At the bottom you can click on the links in the Reddit post to view the first pages leaked from chapter 970 of ONE PIECE, while the series will be paused next week to return to Weekly Shonen Jump # 12.

