the true story of Ivar the Boneless, the differences with the TV series

I’m a fan of Vikings are looking forward to the second part of the sixth season, which will mark the conclusion of the events of the main series. While we will have to wait a little longer to see the spin-off Vikings Valhalla, in this period we are retracing the historical (or mythical) events that inspired the series.

After analyzing all the characters of the TV series Vikings that are not present in the Norse sagas, today is the time to focus, instead, on a character that has its roots in Viking mythology, that is Ivar “Senz’Ossa”, played on the show by Alex Høgh Andersen.

By Ívarr Ragnarsson, said into boneless (lit. “Boneless”) we know little about the origins. He was the son of the semi-legendary king Ragnar Loðbrók and his wife Kráka (or Áslaug), and he was a handsome, wise and strong man. After the assassination of Ragnarr by the king Aelle II of Northumbria (played in the series by Ivan Kaye), in 865 Ívarr leads the great Danish army towards the Anglo-Saxon heptarchy (composed of the kingdoms of Northumbria, East Anglia, Mercia, Wessex, Essex, Kent and Sussex), to avenge the death of father.

According to the saga Ragnarsson episode (“The Tale of the Sons of Ragnar”), the first attempted invasion by Ívarr’s brothers failed, leading him to seek a reconciliation of Aelle. Legend has it that Ívarr had asked Aelle as reparation for a quantity of earth equivalent to what he could cover with the skin of an ox: I cut the skin into strips so thin as to cover a fortress (York or London) and he ingratiated himself with many warriors, with whom (and together with his brothers, including Bjorn), he managed to defeat the Anglo-Saxons and capture King Aelle, obtaining revenge on him by subjecting him toblood eagle.

Its story, therefore, is very different from the one we saw in the TV series Vikings. And what about the nickname? Some believe that Without Bones is to be attributed to his alleged impotence, other historians believe it may be a reference to the figure of the snake (formerly the nickname of one of his brothers, Sigurd “Snake in the eye“(on the show, played by David Lindström). A third accredited hypothesis is that man had a rare hereditary genetic disease, theosteogenesis imperfecta, which forced him to get carried away, having legs with too fragile bones, and unable to support his own weight.

Did you know the story of Ivar “Without Bones“? Let us know in the comments space!