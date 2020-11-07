the true story behind the most beloved Netflix series of the moment

2020, among the many difficulties, will also be remembered as the year in which Netflix he has been able to create interest around himself with quality products and, in a certain sense, innovative, such as the beautiful series adaptation of the novel of the same name The queen of chess. The show was a success with audiences and critics, deservedly.

In addition to an interesting plot and a lot Sui generis (dealing with a competitive world little explored before such as that of chess), in fact, the strength of the series is to have trusted an Anya Taylor-Joy never so centered as in The Queen of Chess, who has added her touch to a must see product. On our pages, we have already covered some insights about the series, such as our focus on Anya Taylor-Joy. Today, however, we will try to answer a question that many have asked themselves: what inspired the history of Beth Harmon from The chess queen? Is there a “true story” from which the novel and series drew inspiration?

Let’s start with order: the novel from which the TV show was born, was written in 1983 by the American author Walter Tevis, including some highly autobiographical themes, such as his passion for the game of chess (of which he can boast a modest but long-lived amateur career) and, above all, addiction and alcoholism. We can therefore say that the protagonist Beth is, in a certain sense, none other than a alter-ego by Tevis? Not exactly.

The writer, in fact, to create the character of the protagonist of his penultimate novel (before his tragic death) was based on the figure of the famous American chess player Bobby Fischer: Beth’s style of play is largely taken from Fischer’s and, moreover, the same chess player became world champion after defeating a Russian, in the middle of the Cold War.

It is important to remember, in fact, that what makes the story at least plausible is precisely the fact that it is set in a historical period such as that of cold War, where the tension and confrontation between the United States and Russia was not only political, but flowed into every branch of society, culture, and even sport. The fact that the United States must excel against Russia even in a game like that of chess is exactly the reason that leads the character of Beth Harmon at the center of a narrative that moves in two ways, between hopes of victory and fear of having a woman in a position of “power”. So while the story is by no means “true”, everything revolves around the world of The Queen’s Gambit transforms the story into something “historical”, in its own way.

And while we leave you to our review of The Queen of Chess, the ball passes to you: did you know the probable inspirations of the series The Queen’s Gambit? What do you think of its setting? Let us know with a comment in the dedicated space!