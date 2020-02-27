Sports

The trolley of the networks to the Mendy in Madrid – City

February 26, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
He in the Real Madrid – Manchester City there is also a gap for the trolley, and this has been demonstrated by social networks during the course of the first half in this first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Its two protagonists are the Mendy Benjamin and Ferland, players of the City and Real Madrid, respectively have been trolled by the networks after their strong presence during the match. The jokes have happened by the coincidence of the two last names.

The narration, the fans or the referee himself they will have to be very attentive in any play because confusion would not be complicated sharing that last name, since it is not usual in a game of this nature that this happens.

