The 'trolley' of the Levant to Rubén, of the Island of Temptations

February 13, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The reality show presented by Monica Naranjo He left many viral moments during his broadcast. The last one, which generated a lot of reactions in social networks, was the rejection of Rubén Sánchez to Estefanía, in the final bonfire of the last chapter.

After this, the Lift UD did not miss his chance to remind Ruben his past granota during the 2008/09 season, pranking the reality participant of Telecinco: "We're sorry we didn't take advantage of your dribbling, "the club wrote through the official Twitter account, responding to another tweet from the account. ESports of the same Levante with reference to the subject.

The tweet, which already has more than 300 Retweets and more of a thousand likes, has been a sensation among the viewers of The Island of Temptations, who are still waiting for the response of Ruben.

