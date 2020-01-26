The tribute of Netflix's 'Sabrina' to 'The Wizard of Oz'

Share it:

The third season of 'The chilling adventures of Sabrina'has been released this weekend on Netflix to solve all the questions without answers with which we left the story last spring. His young protagonist, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), he keeps trying to keep his life as a high school student with his old friends while dealing with his facet as a witch worshiper of Satan, a condition with which he found more blood relations last season than he expected. Now an almost impossible mission is proposed: Enter the flames of hell to save her boyfriend, who sacrificed for her before Lucifer himself.

He does so, without wasting any more time, in the first of the new episodes released on the platform, although what we did not expect is that he did paying tribute to one of the most iconic films in the history of cinema: 'The Wizard of Oz'. Sabrina, accompanied by her friends Harvey (Ross Lynch), Rose (Jaz Sinclair) and Theo (Lachlan Watson), crosses a portal in the form of paint and falls as if pushed by a tornado on a beach full of regrets. They have reached Hell, but to find what they need, they must reach the city of Pandemonium, a sort of Emerald City where Queen Lilith lives (Michelle Gomez). Of course, on the way they will first pass through a field full of "scarecrows" (which here are actually crucified souls tortured by crows) and later through a dark forest, where they will be attacked by a tin man with a chest wound . All this, of course, following not a path of yellow tiles, but of red tiles.

The similarities are unmistakable, and will continue to reproduce in a very free way. In Lilith's mansion, which adopts the alter ego of the Witch of the West, we see that her servants share aesthetics with those monkeys in the classic movie. Although these do not send them to fly. The four friends (four, like the original group formed by Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Lion) will face all these adventures inspired by a story that we all know very well, and that is the series (like his countryman 'Stranger Things') has a well-known tendency to constantly quote other series and films, from 'Rupaul's Drag Race' ("Not today, Satan!") to 'The birds' by Alfred Hitchcock.

Even being an amalgam of references, 'The chilling adventures of Sabrina' manages to preserve her personality in a third season he continues to aim high in demonic spells and teenage romantic dramas. What will history hold for us after this tribute to 'The Wizard of Oz'?