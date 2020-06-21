The triangulation between Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Sadio Mané that could break the pass market

Share it:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

With the return of football in Europe after the three-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the eyes of the fans are focused on television screens, the only way to follow the matches of the main leagues, since they are played on goal closed to prevent the spread of the virus. But the eyes of the leaders are not only on the playing fields, but on what will happen in September.

The pass market was postponed for that month and several managers have already started to negotiate to strengthen their rosters for the 2020/21 season. In this context, various media in the Old Continent are excited about what could be a historic movement of players for football.

It's known that Kylian Mbappé is the obsession of at least two clubs: Real Madrid and Liverpool. The English team seems to have put the first gear into hiring the striker, but since the coronavirus crisis has caused bleeding in its coffers, it cannot offer the more than 200 million dollars that its pass costs. Thus, the British institution will propose a barter according to the site Daily express.

Mbappé is wanted by Real Madrid and by Liverpool (Reuters)

Senegalese Sadio Mane, whose market value is USD 135 million, and the sum of USD 50 million would be the offer for PSG. If the French team accepts, the left winger would become part of his squad and Mbappé would go to Liverpool, to the delight of coach Jürguen Klopp. But this would not be the only movement in the market.

According to the site Calcium Mercato, The great desire of Sheikh Al Khelaifi, President of the French team, is to add Cristiano Ronaldo, now at Juventus. The 35-year-old gunner has not found his best form in Serie A and despite having added titles like the Scudetto, the Italian league's style of play seems to have affected him. Thus, PSG would go to the front.

Without Mbappé on the team, salary expenses would decrease and would then allow the Parisian cast to seduce CR7 with good pay.. In addition, PSG imagines a front made up of Neymar, Cristiano and Mané, a trident who would immediately place him as a candidate to win the Champions League, a trophy absent in his showcases. However, the big drawback is that the Portuguese has a contract until 2022 with Juventus, a team that does not intend for its main star to leave.

