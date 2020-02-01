The tremendous push of the “Golden Scorpion” that almost “kills” Belinda (VIDEO)

Share it:

Alex Montiel, who gives life to the masked comedian, shared on his YouTube channel "The Can" how was his experience of recording ‘The Golden Scorpion’ with the star.

One of the most comical moments was when "Scorpio" subtly pushes the interpreter of "Light without gravity", without imagining that Belinda would lose her balance and fall to the floor.

Through La Lata, Alex Montiel explained how that moment they lived made him very nervous, because he did not know how Belinda would react, or if he would get angry with the joke.

“(…) I swear, I think that's why he didn't take it badly. She did it. We put the parking lot on him and then ‘The Scorpion’ is already desperate and I want him to get off, right? ”

Alex, continued telling more of the fun moment:

“Well, now, now, now, I don't take your time anymore and I open the door and I started to push it, but I stay, nothing else did it like that and I open the door and like she didn't notice, like that It didn't hit him. ”

Then came the tremendous fall of the star, and is that "the truck we brought is very high, but had a stirrup if I remember correctly, it opened automatically":

I don't know if she lowers her foot before the stirrup comes out but suddenly mothers, fum, got a madraz *, it was very rare. I got nervous, but fortunately he could not get stuck on the floor, he caught himself. ”

The first thing Golden Scorpion thought was:

"Madr * s, I killed Belinda!"

To which he joked warning him:

"I don't go break your madr * ”, to which Belinda comically replied:

"I already broke it."

