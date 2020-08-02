The treasure planet, a dreamlike fall of the creators of Aladdin

Share it:

There is a period within the production of the Disney Classics which is known as experimental era or even post-rebirth era: starts exactly after the end of the Disney Renaissance, then dance on that historical uncertainty that continues to hold Fantasy 2000 is Dinosaurs between the two ages.

The first real film of this period dates back to 2000, then with the beginning of the new century, and bears the name of The follies of the emperor. Exactly two years later, in this same period, the Classic number 43 was born, The treasure planet that has been much discussed.

Three waste behind the idea

At the base of the idea that in 2002 brought the story of Jim Hawkins and Captain Nathaniel Flint is the signature of Ron Clements and John Musker, the authors of Aladdinas well as the most recent Moana.

Just Clements in 1985 made a first pitch in history, in the same meeting session with the producers during which together with Musker he had presented a first idea for The little Mermaid.

In those days, making decisions was still there Michael Eisner, who rejected Clements' ideaknowing that Paramount Pictures was busy developing a sequel to Star Trek, trying to imitate Treasure Island, the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, published in 1883.

The corner designed for Star Trek it would not have been particularly innovative, because the English author's novel in 1987 underwent a modern and science fiction re-presentation in Italy, with a five-episode miniseries produced by Rai and directed by Antonio Margheriti.

In short, Eisner wanted to avoid making a cartoon that was unable to tell something new. Clements and Musker tried again in 1989, after the release of The little Mermaid, but the studios in this case too were refractory.

However, the duo of directors liked the idea too much, and as soon as they had the opportunity to do it, also driven by the success of Aladdin, also returned to office with Jeffrey Katzenberg. The result did not change, not even this time: The treasure planet was not liked.

To change the fate of the animated adaptation was Roy Disney, who forced the production lines to consider the proposal of Musker and Clements once finished Hercules, after 1995, the year in which, inter alia, Katzenberg left Disney.

Both Musker and Clements wished to shoot so that they could move in the environment as James Cameron would later do Avatar in 2009, so technology was expected to allow a more technical process than that offered in the mid-nineties.

Work on animation therefore began in 2000, in the period when the Renaissance was a distant memory and the failures of Fantasia 2000 and Dinosaurs they were under the nose of the Disney family.

They were put about 350 people work on the treasure planet, but in 2002 producer Roy Conli (whom we recently interviewed) came to estimate that there were around 1000 credits in the credits.

400 artists, 150 sound technicians and 200 people working on the technological aspect was the rough subdivision, according to what Conli declared, which also confirmed Clements' will to create an entire universe in space.

No steel, no hoods of smoke coming from the bowels of the factory chimneys, nothing gray and sad.

Clements wanted a fun, dynamic film, capable of offering action sequences, but without giving the various characters of armor or outbuildings, which would completely cancel the romance of the whole story.

How Jim Hawkins' story was supposed to be

The prologue of the film was originally supposed to show a Jim Hawkins adult intent on telling the story of Captain Flint, but the entire production team tried to make Musker and Clements change their minds, explaining to them that it would be overly grim as a story if told as a huge flashback.

They proposed inserting a sequence that was supposed to show Jim working on his solar surf by interacting with an alien child. The scene was then cut, despite having been produced, to start the film as we know it now, with Jim immediately presenting himself to the viewer.

The biggest challenge for Treasure Planet was that of having to adapt a nineteenth-century novel to such a futuristic reality, which did not even belong to the present lived by the Studios in the early 2000s.

It was Rob Edwards' task, his first script after working as a Producer a WaSanGo, film directed by Gae-gyun Kim. Edwards claimed that imagining a universe that contained things like metal ships flying in space it was very difficult, but to make the story as modern as possible he worked a lot with the expansion and contextualization of time.

Unlike the Jim told by Stevenson, who was intelligent and very resourceful, Clements proposed to create a character much closer to the viewerthus allowing the public to empathize with the boy's needs.

Thus was born a Jim not without problems, including a great uncertainty about his nature and his future. Unlike the mentors Cavalier John Trelawney and Doctor David Livesey, Musker decided to include Dr. Doppler, a character who was to all intents and purposes to represent the comic line of the film. Finally we went to emphasize a lot the relationship between Jim and John Silver, trying to tell an atypical father-son relationship.

The writing was entrusted to Terry Rossio, who with Musker and Clements had already worked at Aladdin and that later The Treasure Planet he also found himself signing the script of the five Pirates of the Caribbean, specializing in the genre.

Rossio admitted that the choice to tell a teenage Jim was not right.

On the other hand the novel told of a boy, of a hub who has to deal with a crew of unscrupulous pirates, which made all the scenes much more dramatic, pushing that boy to become a man in all respects. An aspect that in The Treasure Planet was completely circumvented.

A technical mix between tradition and innovation

Ron Clements decided to apply the rule of 70/30: 70% of the film is made in traditional technique and 30% in sci-fi, made with CGI.

Sixteen animators dealt with Jim Hawkins and twelve with John Silver: to direct the works was Glen Keane, who admitted in a very naive way that he did not want to use any cultural reference, so as to free his head from possible stereotypes about the characters.

John Ripa, who led the work for Jim, admitted instead of using James Dean as main reference, for posture and attitude.

Finally, all the animators had the opportunity to work with Deep Canvas, a technology that had been initially developed for Tarzan and that allowed Clements and Musker to have a 360 degree view of the scene, also going to combine both the traditional design and the use of CGI.

In order to test John Silver 's movements, the staff filmed some animations of Captain Hook in Peter Pan and went to replace his hook with Silver's cyborg arm.

The 70/30 law was not only applied to animation, but also to sound. Dane Davis claimed to have gone in search, together with his staff, of antiques in old shops to be able to recreate the noise of scrap metal, so as to be able to reproduce the effect of John Silver's movement.

To sign the entire soundtrack was James Newton Howard, who tried to unite a mix of classic-modern style with the spirit of Star Wars.

The song I'm Still Here went to deviate from the main style of the compositions, in Italian it is sung by Max Pezzali with the 883: the song was the only pop proposal within a very orchestral soundtrack, making it even more memorable, as a unique piece and separate from the general leitmotiv.

The box office failure and the sequel canceled

The treasure planet hit theaters on November 17, 2002, anticipated by the French release of 6 November.

The film was the first major production to be released in both traditional and IMAX theaters simultaneously, which happened in light of the success of the second releases of Disney films in IMAX theaters, i.e. Fantasy 2000 is The beauty and the Beast.

On his debut, The treasure planet earned 12 million in revenue, ranking fourth in the ranking after Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Death can wait is What happened to Santa Clause 2, also from Disney.

The final international hit was by 109 million dollars, far from the spent budget of 140 million. In 2014 the Los Angeles Times included him in a special ranking of the most expensive flops in the history of cinema.

To condemn The Treasure Planet was the characterization of the scenario, the strong will to adapt classical history to a sci-fi context.

The same script turned out to be cheesy, rough, and in some cases it went so far as to say that if it had been illuminated as the setting had been it would have been a completely different movie.

Despite these criticisms, the high production cost weighed on the final flop, which went far beyond the previous ones: Lilo & Stitch it had cost almost half and had managed to collect almost triple, as well as The follies of the emperor it had cost 100 million and grossed 170 million.

Despite this, the film however, he was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Animated Film category, but lost the comparison with The enchanted city by Hayao Miyazaki.

Finally, the poor box office result prompted the then president of animated productions, Thomas Schumacher, to cancel the production of a sequel that the team was already evaluating, as it came canceled a television series which was supposed to expand the universe created by Musker and Clements.

The story should have followed the events of Jim and Kate, ready to team up with Long John Silver to fight Ironbeard, played by Willem Dafoe.

Nothing was done, however, and Musker and Clements retired from the scene for about 7 years, then returned to work on The Princess and the Frog, released precisely 7 years later The treasure planet.