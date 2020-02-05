The translator of My Hero Academia explains the origins of the name Maruta and its future

Share it:

The character of Dr. Ujiko has been known for a few months by fans of My Hero Academia, while some theories even speak of years. While fans argue about the character's history and involvement in the past and present of My Hero Academia, controversy has arisen in China over the real name of the doctor in question.

In Japanese, the name Maruta, written as 丸 太, has a rather atrocious history. The word is in fact used to define those victims of human experiments during the Second World War. These nefarious gestures were performed by the Japanese against Koreans and Chinese in particular, as well as some Americans and British. This name can be translated as "pieces of wood", a reference that Japanese soldiers gave to the victims of such wicked experiments.

However, this use of wood and derivatives is not new in My Hero Academia. As Caleb Cook, American manga translator for MangaPlus and VIZ Media explains, Horikoshi has often given a name related to wood for those who don't own a quirk. So there is Deku, which can also mean "puppet", while All Might, whose real name is Toshinori Yagi, has the tree kanji in its name. Maruta, on the other hand, can be translated precisely as "piece of wood" or "trunk".

Following the latest controversies involving My Hero Academia, the translator Cook also suggests what the doctor's future name might be: Kabu, or strain. Whether this is the name that will take hold or another, surely Shiga Maruta will no longer exist shortly.