         The 'Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege' trailer promises a nostalgic return of robots to Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On Netflix, the inclusion of animated productions to their increasingly large selection of content are being taken very seriously; at least enough to have created a hallmark for them, called "Netflix Anime Series". This invites us to think about a barrage of series and feature films throughout 2020, which will continue with titles such as the impending third season of 'Castlevania' or 'Altered Carbon: Resleeved', and a certain trilogy that will delight the most nostalgic subscribers.

I am referring, of course, to 'Tranformers: War for Cybertron', a story of origins that puts us at the beginning of the eternal contest between Autobots and Decepticons, set on your home planet. This robotic epic will be divided into three parts, and today Netflix has allowed us to take a first look at the first one, entitled 'Siege' – "siege" in the language of Cervantes.

The truth is that the thing does not look bad at all. On the one hand, the style of animation, aligned to current trends and with an appearance cel shading quite resultona, promises a dose of action and visual spectacle nothing negligible. On the other they are the designs of the characters, reminiscent of those of the G1 —First generation— and that, probably, will make the most veteran spectators smile.

'Siege', produced by Netflix, Hasbro, and Rooster Teeth It has no release date. In the absence of knowing the exact moment of its release I leave you with this brief synopsis who has shared the "Great N".