         The ‘Transformers’ are back: two new films under development that will restart the franchise after ‘Bumblebee’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's been a little over a year since 'Bumblebee' came to our movie theaters to steal our hearts with his charming proposal of the eighties spirit in which giant robots giving cakes can coexist, without disheveled, with the essence of John Hughes cinema. A model spin-off after which We have not heard from the Transformers again.

This is still strange, because since Michael Bay took the eternal battle between Autobots and Decepticons to the big screen in 2007, the aftermath has been happening periodically until the premiere of the Travis Knight tape. But don't panic, because the people of Paramount Pictures was not going to spoil the opportunity to continue exploiting the franchise of Hasbro.

Restart in sight

Variety reports, screenwriters James Vanderbilt —'The Amazing Spider-Man'— and Joby Harold —'Army of the Dead'— are working on two new feature films of the saga. The first one would be a kind of reboot "With a bigger casting and a greater sense of scale when it comes to production," while the other could be set in the same universe as 'Bumblebee'.

Deadline has expanded the news, indicated that the story that Vanderblit is developing could be based on the spin-off 'Beast Wars', which already had its own television series, although this is by no means a sure thing.

At the moment there are no directors linked to any of the projects and both are expected to completely renew the casts seen to date. In Paramount continue to see 'Transformers' as a priority – the 4,000 million kneaded at the box office to date may have something to do – so you just have to wait and see where they intend to redirect the adventures of Optimus Prime, Megatron and company.