Entertainment

         The ‘Transformers’ are back: two new films under development that will restart the franchise after ‘Bumblebee’

January 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

It's been a little over a year since 'Bumblebee' came to our movie theaters to steal our hearts with his charming proposal of the eighties spirit in which giant robots giving cakes can coexist, without disheveled, with the essence of John Hughes cinema. A model spin-off after which We have not heard from the Transformers again.

This is still strange, because since Michael Bay took the eternal battle between Autobots and Decepticons to the big screen in 2007, the aftermath has been happening periodically until the premiere of the Travis Knight tape. But don't panic, because the people of Paramount Pictures was not going to spoil the opportunity to continue exploiting the franchise of Hasbro.


Against irrational hatred towards 'Transformers': claiming the symphony of robotic destruction by Michael Bay

Restart in sight

Variety reports, screenwriters James Vanderbilt —'The Amazing Spider-Man'— and Joby Harold —'Army of the Dead'— are working on two new feature films of the saga. The first one would be a kind of reboot "With a bigger casting and a greater sense of scale when it comes to production," while the other could be set in the same universe as 'Bumblebee'.

READ:  Constitution Day 2019: Why is December 6 celebrated?

Deadline has expanded the news, indicated that the story that Vanderblit is developing could be based on the spin-off 'Beast Wars', which already had its own television series, although this is by no means a sure thing.

At the moment there are no directors linked to any of the projects and both are expected to completely renew the casts seen to date. In Paramount continue to see 'Transformers' as a priority – the 4,000 million kneaded at the box office to date may have something to do – so you just have to wait and see where they intend to redirect the adventures of Optimus Prime, Megatron and company.

Themes

  • Directors and screenwriters
  • Projects
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.